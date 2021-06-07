Lympo Hits Market Capitalization of $16.19 Million (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 7th. One Lympo coin can now be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Lympo has a total market cap of $16.19 million and approximately $142,085.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lympo has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Lympo

LYM is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

