Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.15. The stock had a trading volume of 32,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,947. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.78. The stock has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $94.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.09.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 36,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $3,260,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 327,489 shares in the company, valued at $29,660,678.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,047,577 shares of company stock worth $147,529,685 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

