Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 253 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 28.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Netflix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in Netflix by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $62,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX stock traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $491.63. The stock had a trading volume of 19,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,789. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $514.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $217.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $406.50 and a 52-week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.82.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.