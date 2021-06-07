Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total transaction of $3,627,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,906,508.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,538 shares of company stock worth $12,019,446 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

EXPD traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.94. 2,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,598. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.94 and a 52-week high of $126.57.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.