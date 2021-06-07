Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Buys 9,730 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 95.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.0% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.24. 15,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,608,683. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $92.42 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

