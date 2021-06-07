Lua Swap (LUA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.20 Million

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Lua Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lua Swap has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lua Swap has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lua Swap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00074934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00026972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $370.12 or 0.01043413 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,518.59 or 0.09919259 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00053351 BTC.

Lua Swap Profile

Lua Swap is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Swap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lua Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lua Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lua Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lua Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.