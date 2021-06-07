Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 408,019 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 91.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 408,019 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,818,000 after buying an additional 339,858 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $38,435,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $36,482,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 780.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 233,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after buying an additional 207,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 437,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,053,000 after buying an additional 122,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $137.80 on Monday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.54, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.46.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.38%.

WING has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.94.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $923,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,095,570 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

