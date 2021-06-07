Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 387,210 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 84.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 387,210 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 25.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Maximus by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMS. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,183,170 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MMS stock opened at $90.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.71.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.