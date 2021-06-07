Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 113,132 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,132 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $184.45 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.86 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.57.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.89.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.