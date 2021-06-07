Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,200 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $5,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.2% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 5.0% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $36.81 on Monday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.59.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.72%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.78.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.