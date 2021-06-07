Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $9.95 Million in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 672,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,951,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the first quarter worth about $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zuora alerts:

ZUO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Zuora in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $355,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $37,104.48. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,168 shares of company stock worth $1,294,807. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUO opened at $14.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 2.16.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.49% and a negative net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zuora Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.