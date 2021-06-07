Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $9.24 Million in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 190,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,243,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,063,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 489,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,797,000 after acquiring an additional 14,497 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,129,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,982,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,432,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,987,000 after purchasing an additional 19,763 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPR opened at $50.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.60. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

SPR has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.72.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

