Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.06% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $9,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $581.28 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.43 and a 52-week high of $689.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $603.21.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

