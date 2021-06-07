Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 1,400 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 19,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,358,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,807,000 after purchasing an additional 98,135 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NNI opened at $74.95 on Monday. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.36. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 92.07 and a current ratio of 92.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.73.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.23 million. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

