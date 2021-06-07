Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 21,760 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,760 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.63% of 908 Devices worth $8,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 908 Devices by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 823,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,955,000 after purchasing an additional 523,809 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.29% of the company’s stock.

MASS stock opened at $42.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.03. 908 Devices Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $79.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.51.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MASS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

