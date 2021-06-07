Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 44,397 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $56,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,711,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.4% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 84.5% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.44.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Insiders have sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $394.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $383.77. The company has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

