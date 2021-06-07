Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 503 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $424.24 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $296.49 and a 52-week high of $424.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $415.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.