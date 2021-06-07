Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078,484 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $547,338,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,747 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,437,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,650 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $162.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.61. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $108.92 and a one year high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

