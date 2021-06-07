Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Holdings Lifted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1,474.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441,545 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $70,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 5.1% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 82.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $161.99 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $116.78 and a twelve month high of $168.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 65.32 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.93.
Liberty Broadband Company Profile
Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.
