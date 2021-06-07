Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Sells $166,700.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,176,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,947,504.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Legacy Housing stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.11. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $20.18.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 14.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEGH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGH. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,041,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 36,692 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 414,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 25,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

