LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of LCI Industries worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $151.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.15. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $101.69 and a 52-week high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.47%.

In other news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $162,435.00. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,545,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.60.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

