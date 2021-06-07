Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1151 per share on Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th.

LGI stock opened at $20.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.06. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

