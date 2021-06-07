Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1151 per share on Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th.
LGI stock opened at $20.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.06. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.90.
About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
