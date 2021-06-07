Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Legato Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEGOU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEGOU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Legato Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $1,547,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legato Merger during the 1st quarter worth $976,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Legato Merger during the 1st quarter worth $2,358,000.

OTCMKTS:LEGOU opened at $11.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43. Legato Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $11.36.

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

