Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 17,573 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,573 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

ONEM stock opened at $35.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.14. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.53. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.43 and a beta of 1.26.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist reduced their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1Life Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $332,943.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $1,251,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,189,102.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,022,893.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

