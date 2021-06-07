Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 73.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,501 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in The Buckle were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 125.3% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 81,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 45,352 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 54.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 251.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 28,907 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the first quarter valued at about $703,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the first quarter valued at about $940,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Buckle alerts:

In other The Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $684,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,522,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $109,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,369.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,263 shares of company stock worth $3,612,120 in the last ninety days. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BKE opened at $39.48 on Monday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $46.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.17.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The firm had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The Buckle’s quarterly revenue was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.