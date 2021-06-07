Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Stock Position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITACU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITACU) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Industrial Tech Acquisitions were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Industrial Tech Acquisitions by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITACU stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.16. Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $13.53.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in providing 4D imaging radar solutions.

