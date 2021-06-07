Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 6,293 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in The ODP were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The ODP by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,845,000 after purchasing an additional 359,263 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in The ODP by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The ODP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in The ODP by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 54,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in The ODP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The ODP alerts:

In other The ODP news, CAO Richard A. Haas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $221,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,446.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen M. Mohan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $244,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,894 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ODP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ ODP opened at $49.56 on Monday. The ODP Co. has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $50.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.44.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. The ODP had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The ODP declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About The ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.