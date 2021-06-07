Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,894,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,646,000 after purchasing an additional 175,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after purchasing an additional 52,896 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 410.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 184,622 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 616.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 97,201 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $48.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.86. The stock has a market cap of $877.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.66. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $48.91.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $236.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

In related news, VP J Edward Clary sold 2,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $119,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.