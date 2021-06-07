Landbox (LAND) Price Reaches $0.0522 on Top Exchanges

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Landbox has a total market cap of $3.99 million and $201,285.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Landbox has traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for about $0.0522 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00067646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.34 or 0.00283693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00253107 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.14 or 0.01176160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,682.59 or 0.99890871 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

