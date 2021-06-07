Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,215,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $94,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,757 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,034,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $777,480,000 after purchasing an additional 221,233 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,139,000 after acquiring an additional 170,838 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 849,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,860,000 after acquiring an additional 165,060 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.63. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 37.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

