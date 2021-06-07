Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Lam Research worth $51,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 4.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $489,000. Barings LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Lam Research by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $655.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $274.51 and a one year high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $626.55.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

