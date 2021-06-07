Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Snow Capital Management LP

Snow Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 49.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,833 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of LH opened at $267.14 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $155.65 and a twelve month high of $280.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.06. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,767 shares of company stock worth $1,559,195 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.