Kusama (KSM) One Day Volume Tops $258.31 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last week, Kusama has traded up 36.6% against the dollar. Kusama has a total market cap of $3.66 billion and approximately $258.31 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for $432.28 or 0.01198969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00068499 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.66 or 0.00287519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.86 or 0.00246463 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,156.54 or 1.00282855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.86 or 0.01100726 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

