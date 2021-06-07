KuCoin Shares (KCS) Trading 19.9% Higher This Week

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. One KuCoin Shares coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a market cap of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded up 19.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KuCoin Shares alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00077093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00027182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $381.89 or 0.01057230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,732.31 or 0.10332703 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00054386 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Coin Profile

KuCoin Shares is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.