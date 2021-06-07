KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Shares Down 4.5%

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)’s share price fell 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.48 and last traded at $18.48. 489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 296,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KNBE. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KnowBe4 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.62.

In other news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf bought 1,875,000 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

