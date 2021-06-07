Klever (KLV) Price Hits $0.0679 on Major Exchanges

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. Klever has a total market cap of $230.81 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Klever has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Klever coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0679 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00068519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.97 or 0.00286861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00246187 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $437.23 or 0.01194903 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,641.33 or 1.00135721 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.61 or 0.01105757 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

