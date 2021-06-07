KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.91

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.91 and last traded at $21.85, with a volume of 1798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.72.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KREF. JMP Securities upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 420.22, a current ratio of 420.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 50.52% and a return on equity of 11.07%. On average, research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2663 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 5.15%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $15,052,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KREF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

