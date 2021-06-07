Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4,332.00

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $883,598.99 and approximately $4,332.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00068519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.97 or 0.00286861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00246187 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $437.23 or 0.01194903 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,641.33 or 1.00135721 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $404.61 or 0.01105757 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

