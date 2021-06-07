Kineko Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $194,919.00 (KKO)

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. One Kineko coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00002296 BTC on popular exchanges. Kineko has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $194,919.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kineko has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00068687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.96 or 0.00286110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00246623 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.21 or 0.01191804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,699.39 or 1.00038913 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.18 or 0.01104480 BTC.

About Kineko

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,032 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

