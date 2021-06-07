Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 444 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,517 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,608 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,298 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,790 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,607.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,220 shares of company stock worth $6,166,322 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AKAM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $116.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.92.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

