Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 971 Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,215,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,426,000 after acquiring an additional 178,370 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 708,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,384,000 after buying an additional 156,248 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,280,000 after buying an additional 41,091 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 383,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,184,000 after buying an additional 28,328 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $109,219,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $337.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $374.70. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.43 and a 52-week high of $417.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.92.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,918.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total value of $133,357.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

