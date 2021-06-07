Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 37.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $170.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.74 and a 1 year high of $172.12.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.