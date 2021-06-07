Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $487,000 Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

NYSE BDX opened at $240.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97. The company has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.