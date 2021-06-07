Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $116.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.46. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Cowen boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $1,487,418.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,747,151.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,356 shares of company stock valued at $11,760,876 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

