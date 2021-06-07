Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 650 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,172,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,365,000 after buying an additional 183,511 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,414,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Marriott International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,542,000 after buying an additional 214,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Marriott International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,961,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,757,000 after buying an additional 18,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.79.

MAR opened at $142.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.40. The company has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.13 and a beta of 1.89. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.26 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Also, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $1,358,785.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,749 over the last 90 days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

