KeeperDAO (ROOK) Trading Up 9.8% This Week

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 7th. One KeeperDAO coin can now be purchased for $203.33 or 0.00572595 BTC on major exchanges. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $7.41 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KeeperDAO has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00075045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00027076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.56 or 0.01043502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,539.64 or 0.09967703 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00053448 BTC.

KeeperDAO

ROOK is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,430 coins. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

