JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stake Lifted by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,165 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.8% of Holderness Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

JPST stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.73. 2,800,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74.

