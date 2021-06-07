JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Position Increased by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 84.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,542 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $17,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 774.3% during the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 49,727 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 170,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after buying an additional 86,245 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 211.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 182,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after buying an additional 123,661 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.4% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choice Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.73. 2,800,076 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.74.

