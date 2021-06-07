JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) to Neutral

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DQ. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

NYSE:DQ traded down $6.06 on Monday, reaching $74.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,565. Daqo New Energy has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $130.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.63.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 299.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 54.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

