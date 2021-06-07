Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,800 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JMAT. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,805 ($36.65).

Shares of LON JMAT traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,194 ($41.73). 508,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,613. The company has a market capitalization of £6.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of GBX 1,978 ($25.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,171.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $20.00. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is 0.48%.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Robert MacLeod bought 12 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,030 ($39.59) per share, with a total value of £363.60 ($475.05). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 36 shares of company stock worth $112,512.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

